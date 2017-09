World’s Biggest Coffee Morning at Inverurie store

M&S Inverurie Foodhall is inviting customers to join them for an extra special cup of coffee and slice of cake this month, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Since 2010, M&S customers and colleagues have already raised £10 million for the charity to help people living with cancer in their communities, and this year the Inverurie store will join forces with M&S Cafés nationwide to host a Coffee Morning on Friday, September 29.

Customers will be able to enjoy a host of tasty treats in M&S Foodhalls, with 10 percent of each sale going to Macmillan and all Cafés will also donate 5p from every hot drink and slice of cake sold throughout September to Macmillan Cancer Support.

M&S has launched a range of limited-edition Macmillan homeware items, including a colourful ‘Best Baker’ cake slice, set of 4 cake forks and ‘Love a Cuppa’ mug – perfect for hosting a coffee morning with friends or family.

What’s more, an array of chic bag accessories - including key ring and pen - designed by artist Rob Ryan is available in stores now, with all proceeds going to Macmillan.

The money raised from this year’s activity will help fund vital Macmillan professionals in local communities, such as nurses, occupational therapists and dieticians.

Last year, the money raised was enough to fund 66 Macmillan professionals as a result of the partnership.

Annette Reid, Store Manager, at M&S Inverurie Foodhall said: “Most of us have been affected by cancer in some way, so Macmillan is a charity that is very close to the hearts of our customers and colleagues alike.

“World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is a fantastic opportunity to get together with friends, family or colleagues to enjoy coffee and cake – all whilst raising money for a fantastic cause.

"We’d love as many of our customers as possible to join us in the M&S Café on September 29, for what is set to be a very special day.

"For those unable to make the event, our Macmillan goods provide the perfect package to host your own Coffee Morning, whether you’re baking it or faking it.”