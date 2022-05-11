Opera pops up at Haddo House this summer

Audiences can enjoy outdoor shows of A Little Bit of Barber and A Little Bit of Figaro, making it an ideal opportunity for anyone new to opera to try a taster of Rossini and Mozart’s classic comedies which have been cleverly re-scored by Scottish Opera’s Head of Music, Derek Clark.

They are performed alongside Scottish Opera original, Be A Sport, Spike! with music by Karen MacIver and words by Ross Stenhouse.

Aimed at children aged 4 to 8, Be A Sport, Spike! tells the story of Mike ‘The Spike’ McTavish, the greatest sportsman the world has ever seen.

There’s no-one who can run faster, jump higher or swim further than mega-fit Spike. But there is one thing that Spike can’t do – sing! Audiences will join Spike and his friends as he starts to exercise those vocal cords, and finds out that a little perseverance can go a long way.

The 30-minute shows are brought to life by storyteller Allan Dunn, along with singers Sarah Power, Jessica Leary and Andrew McTaggart, and cellist Andrew Drummond Huggan and guitarist Sasha Savaloni. A series of colourful illustrations help guide audiences through the plot.

Scottish Opera’s Director of Education, Jane Davidson, said: "The last couple of years have proved beyond doubt that Scottish audiences are prepared to turn out to enjoy Pop-up Opera in all weathers – so once again we are taking to the road, visiting locations and venues across Scotland, with another trio of productions.

"We are delighted to present a double bill featuring one of the most famous characters in the entire operatic repertoire; The Barber of Seville and his subsequent adventures in The Marriage of Figaro, while for children and their families in particular, we tell the story of Mike ‘The Spike’ McTavish - the world’s greatest all round sporting hero! So why not book an appointment with the best barber in town, dance at Figaro’s wedding or learn to be a sport with Spike?”

Pop-up Opera comes to Haddo House, Methlick on Saturday, June 11 at 12pm, 2pm & 3.30pm.