ANM Group continue to invest in a green future

The investment brings the group’s total charging points to 17 placing it among the largest providers of electric vehicle charging points in the North-East.

The new chargers are available for staff use and will also accommodate the group’s plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle fleet.

Out of the 17 charge points, 8 are available to the public at 30pkw/hr with members of the cooperative charged at a reduced rate of 20pkw/hr.

The group continues to invest in its sustainable practices across the Thainstone Estate to help cut emissions and improve energy efficiency as part of its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) strategy.

Solar panels and a biomass system installed at the Thainstone Centre ensure that the group’s heating and hot water is powered through clean, green energy. ANM Group are also taking steps to manage its waste more efficiently, with the installation of waste recycling and compactor facilities on site.