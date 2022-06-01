Inverurie salon nails two awards

Belle Vee Beauty Lounge won two Scottish NBL Awards

The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and take care of our nails, brows and lashes needs in the best possible way.

The event also recognised the most distinguished, the most stylish and comfortable salons in Scotland, whose lovely atmosphere and talented team, make them stand out amongst the rest.

Belle Vee Beauty Lounge took home the Best Gel Nails Award and was named Nail Bar of the Year North.

The Scottish NBL Awards 2022 took place last month.

Taking to social media after the awards, Vikki wrote: “I can't thank you all enough for continuing to support us all through lockdown and beyond, for choosing us as your nail techs & beauticians and trusting us!

“The support we've seen from each and every one of you is phenomenal. Thank you to everyone who voted and sent in testimonials!

“And lastly, thank you to Chloe & Cara for all their hard work in the salon and for being such fantastic colleagues. I couldn't run the salon without you.”

A spokesperson for Awards said: “The winners reflect the creativity and talent that flows within the profession. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“The winners lead the way in providing innovative treatments and are role models for the rest of the beauty world.”