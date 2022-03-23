Laings scoops two national awards

The family business, which has been based in the North East since 1862, and this year celebrates its 160th birthday, received the prestigious honours at the black-tie awards ceremony in Birmingham earlier this month.

The awards celebrate the best independent British and Irish retailers in the sector and this is the first time in the awards 28-year history that the same company has won in both these categories in the same year.

The awards, which were held during the UK’s largest kitchen, bathroom and bedroom exhibition and conference were presented by well-known television celebrity Vernon Kay to an audience of 900 industry professionals.

Darren Walker, managing director at the firm, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by the kbbreview Awards as the best Bathroom and Kitchen Retailers in the whole of the UK.

"The competition in this industry is fierce, particularly in London and we are very proud to have scooped the top two awards in the whole country.

“The last two years have been difficult for all businesses and this industry has experienced many additional challenges, particularly with supplies. However, the Laings approach is to always keep pushing forward with new displays, cutting edge design and new technology such as our brand new Virtual Reality equipment to give our customers the very best.”

It is not the first time Laings has been recognised nationally for its showroom and its dedication to its customers.

In 2017, the firm was named the UK’s Bathroom Showroom of the Year and the following year, in 2018, it was named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year.

Latterly in 2020 Laings scooped another double win, being named both Bathroom Showroom of the Year and Bathroom Retailer of the Year at the kbbreview Awards.

Mr Walker added: “The Best Kitchen and Bathroom Retailer awards are particularly special to us because they reflect the commitment of all our staff to our customers – from the showroom to the installation and aftercare.

"We are so proud to bring these awards back to the North East, where we have been part of the community for 160 years.”

Established in 1862 as a plumbing merchant, Laings is now the largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London. Laings employs over 80 staff with a combined experience in the industry of over 700 years. Together with its sister brand, Laings Directline, the company provides the same quality service at every price point to customers across Scotland.

As the exclusive partner for the North East of Scotland of suppliers such as Villeroy & Boch, Duravit, Victoria and Albert, Cielo, Charles Yorke, and Dall’Agnese, Laings is a market leader in the delivery of luxury kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms from inspiration to installation.