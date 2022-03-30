Landale Court expands its team with Kemnay property expert

Jessica Nicoll will join as Sales Manager for Brio Retirement Living

Joining as sales manager for Brio Retirement Living, Jess, 30, brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous 7 years’ experience in the Aberdeen property industry.

She said: “I’m extremely passionate about helping people find their dream home and believe my experience in the residential property sector will ensure that our new homeowners at Landale Court will feel immediately at home. I understand that no two moves are the same, and value the importance of taking care of customers on their property journey – from the very first viewing through to settling into their new home.”

Jess will oversee and manage the property sales, rental and part buy and part rent processes at the supportive housing development at Landale Court, reporting directly to Karl Hallows, the Director of Operations.

Jess is already overseeing a diverse campaign of marketing activity for Brio in Chapelton, as a new marketing suite prepares to open in the town.

Karl Hallows, said: “Jess’s experience driving property sales and rentals along with her knowledge of the market and understanding our customer journey and requirements, will be invaluable.

"This is especially important as we continue to tailor our offer to meet the specific necessities and expectations for older people wishing to live in Aberdeenshire and to join the growing and vibrant new community of Chapelton.”

Jess concluded: “Landale Court has so much to offer – it is a brilliant, new and well-thought-out development that embraces modern retirement. I can’t wait to be actively involved with all the things on offer here, as well as the wider Chapelton Village – it really is a fabulous place to live and work!

“I’ve already seen first-hand how vibrant the community is and that living at Landale Court is more than just having a beautiful home - it’s a lifestyle choice where you can have more time to enjoy the good things in life. I can’t wait to get to know current and future homeowners here and become part of the heart of Chapelton.”