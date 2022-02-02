Mackie’s goes primetime with Inside The Factory set to air

Gregg Wallace at Mackie's factory. (Photo:Voltage TV)

Airing next Wednesday (February 9) at 7:30pm, viewers will be given the inside scoop following Gregg Wallace’s visit to the Aberdeenshire farm business, where he helped make some of their famous real dairy ice cream in Honeycomb flavour, from milking the cows to filling and freezing the tubs.

The TV presenter was hosted by Kirstin Mackie and he met several of the staff team including Dave Smurthwaite (Head Cattleman), Morag Haggerty (Production Manager), Louise Hunter and Dierdre Henderson (from the Sweetie Kitchen) - and the cows while discovering how the family business, which makes more than 12 million litres of ice cream each year, uses fresh milk from its herd o make their dairy ice cream.

Gregg was also shown the techniques and equipment required for Mackie’s to make their own honeycomb and packaging on the farm.

Beginning his tour with a visit to the byre, Gregg sees how the cows are able to milk themselves. After this, Gregg helps make some honeycomb in the ‘sweetie kitchen’ and follows the mixing process in the ice cream dairy and enjoys a joke about how the staff keep an eye on consistency of the ice cream on the filling line.

The Inside the Factory episode on Ice Cream shows Mackie’s “Sky to Scoop” ethos, which sees it manage each stage of the process on site, using renewable energy from their wind turbines to power the ice cream dairy.

Kirstin Mackie, Development Director and one of three sibling owners at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “We are busy making ice cream here on a working farm – it’s not a visitor centre and it can be difficult to show people around the business. We loved the experience of working through this and having Gregg and the filming crew up to see us and we hope that viewers will enjoy learning more about Mackie’s.

“While I and some of our team were initially quite nervous – it was made fun by Gregg’s chat and the friendly film and sound crew. It was very interesting to see how much work goes into making the programme as well – it was a full and busy three days filming!

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to show how Mackie’s make ice cream on this fantastic programme.”

A key part of the visit was the exclusive glimpse inside Mackie’s new twin drum spiral freezer, where a togged-up Gregg and the crew stepped inside the freezer – despite the temperature of - 35 C to watch the tubs of ice cream being frozen and learn why it is important to freeze the ice cream mix quickly and efficiently - to ensure that the final product is created with the desired smooth texture.