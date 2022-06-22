Marine Technical Limits water-backed Welding procedures gains class approval

Marine Technical Limits' water-backed welding has been qualified by two Classification Societies.

In previous years MTL experts has carried out significant in-house trials to establish water-backed welding procedures that are suitable for specific projects.

However, the latest qualification by DNV and Lloyds Register has given the organisation endorsement to carry out bottom-shell pit welding projects without having to seek case-by-case approval, and without the introduction of any preheating arrangements.

Welding afloat with a water backing (water-backed welding) is not a commonly used or well-established process because of the cooling effects the water has on the welds.

There is limited Class guidance on this subject, as water-backed welding is not often required for in-service tankers; hotwork repairs to trading tanker hull structures are typically undertaken within dry-docks. With floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) and floating, storage and offloading (FSO) vessels often remaining on-station for in excess of 10 years, the need to undertake hotwork repairs whilst vessels remain on-station is far greater.

As a result, MTL’s team of naval architects and marine engineers undertook extensive research to better understand water-backed welding and its associated challenges.

Senior Project Engineer, Adam Westwell, said: “Throughout the last few years MTL has invested heavily in the research and development of robust water-backed welding procedures. Our team designed and manufactured a bespoke welding test tank connected to an industrial water chiller unit, allowing us to simulate the flowrate and seawater temperatures found offshore. By creating the same conditions, we were able to strategically experiment with welding variables and techniques to establish the best process to achieve repeatable results.”