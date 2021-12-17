North-east waste project donates £50,000 to local organisations

The North-east's Energy from Waste plant currently under construction in Aberdeen

Currently under construction in East Tullos Industrial Estate in Aberdeen, the EfW plant is being constructed by Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, and Moray Councils to dispose of non-recyclable waste, with Spanish company Acciona the main contractor.

The facility will use a cutting-edge thermal treatment process for the waste and will also be configured as a power plant that will generate electricity.

It will take non-recyclable waste from the three council areas and treat it cleanly, while conforming to the latest strict European standards.

Upon completion in 2022, the facility will provide a long-term, sustainable solution for non-recyclable municipal solid waste with the ability to process 150,000 tonnes of waste per year.

Based in Aberdeen, the Ness Energy project team opened an online application process for charities and community organisations to apply for funding.

A total of 56 donations were made to different organisations across the three council areas, including 18 in Aberdeenshire. Focusing on various sectors, the receiving organisations included activist and community groups, mental health and health care charities, sporting institutions and environmental associations.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “I very much welcome the financial support provided by Acciona to so many deserving community groups across the north-east and would encourage more organisations to apply for funding when the scheme opens up again next year.”

This action is part of Acciona’s commitment to support the local area.

As part of this commitment, the project will open the applications for a further year and, once operational, it has plans in place to run student placements and apprenticeship programmes to help educate the next generation for waste management and sustainable energy.