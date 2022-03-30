RSABI gears up for strong demand for heating grant

RSABI’s Welfare Manager, Chris McVey

In the past month spend on these grants has trebled and, with fuel and other energy costs continuing to rise, RSABI is preparing to respond to a steady increase in demand for the grants.

RSABI has already given means-tested grants of over £25,000 since April 2021 to people across the country struggling to heat their homes.

With many people worried about reports of rising energy prices in the months ahead, RSABI’s Welfare Manager Chris McVey is keen to raise awareness of the heating support RSABI is offering.

Mr McVey said: “Many people in the agricultural community are set to face significant increases in their energy costs from April and we know there is real concern.

“Older rural properties can often be harder to heat compared with more modern homes, with stone walls and single glazed windows.

Typically, RSABI offers grants worth around £300 to help people who are eligible pay for heating, although higher value grants are also being offered, depending on different circumstances.

Mr McVey added: “If you’re worried about how you’re going to manage increasing energy bills or are already struggling to stay warm in your home please don’t hesitate to contact us.