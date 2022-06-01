Top price of £60,000 achieved at Thainstone Collective Sale

Top selling lot - 2019 New Holland T7.190 Power Command

Popular demand for good quality second hand equipment continues to rise with strong prices being achieved at the monthly sale.

The Plant, Agricultural and Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercials category saw a 2019 New Holland T7.190 Power Command Tractor reaching £60,000 on the day, with a 2014 DAF CF85.400 8x4 Tipper achieving £20,500 also in this section.

A 2012 Richard Western 14t Grain Trailer sold for £16,000 in the Farm & Agricultural Machinery & Equipment, Livestock Requisites section, as well as a 2007 Bailey Blower trailer going for £9,500.

The Plant & Car Trailers, Caravans, Livestock Trailers, Containers & Lorry Bodies category had a 2010 AJC Mobile Welfare Unit achieving the price of £4,600.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “We were pleased to see a steady increase in the volume of entries as we head into the summer months, with over 1,800 entries featuring in the auction.

"This increase in entries demonstrates the continued demand in the market for good quality second hand equipment.

"Online bidders joined with enthusiasm with 664 bidders registering online throughout the sale.

"The online platform allows users the flexibility to participate from their chosen location and by reaching a diverse range of bidders we are able to ensure that all goods are exposed to a comprehensive network of buyers and sellers meaning the true value is achieved throughout the auction.”

Mark continued: “We encourage businesses to contact our team to discuss marketing their surplus assets, as with continued demand it is a good time to move on underutilised equipment.

"Our team are available to discuss entries by contacting 01467 623770.”

The next Thainstone Online Collective Sale will take place on Wednesday, June 15.

Entries will be accepted from Monday, June 6.