Young auctioneer receives top student award

Scott Chapman (left) and Alan Hutcheon, Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers, Council Member.

Scott Chapman, store and breeding cattle auctioneer, originally from Turriff now auctioneers mainly at Thainstone Centre but also heads up sales at Caithness Livestock Centre.

The 27-year-old recently graduated with a certificate in Higher Education in Professional studies in Livestock Market Operations and Management, from Harper Adams University.

Scott was presented with his fellowship to the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers (IAAS) by their president Donald Young.

The Scottish Institute, along with the Livestock Auctioneers Association in England support the course at Harper Adams University as a way of providing the chance for budding auctioneers to improve their knowledge and reputation within the industry.

Aberdeen & Northern Marts is a division of members-owned co-operative ANM Group.

Scott said: “The course was excellent, and I am proud to have completed this course as well as receiving recognition for top student with this award.

"A huge thanks must go to Harper Adams and the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers for providing such a fantastic course, I’d encourage any young person to participate if they are granted the opportunity.

“I am enjoying applying my skills within the workplace and look forward to continuing to support members and customers.”

Alan Hutcheon, Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers, Council Member said: “We are delighted to see Scott receiving this prize and completing the course.

"It is vital for auction companies to invest in the next generation of auctioneers, and I am sure Scott will continue to be successful in his career.”

