Businesses benefit from increased activity at Thainstone Live Online Collective Sale

Top selling lot - 2018 GT 8 Axle extending low loader artic trailer.

More than 660 bidders joined the live online auction, and a timed online auction of builders and industrial equipment also ran in the days leading up to the sale.

With good quality second hand equipment highly sought after, top prices achieved on the day included a 2018 GT 8 Axle extending low loader artic trailer selling for £30,000, a 2011 Volvo EC55C midi slew tracked digger selling for £16,500, and a Stewart 20’ two deck sheep float c/w flat trailer selling for £8,000.

A 2012 John Deere 4x4 Gator c/w cab was purchased for £11,000, and in the light commercials and 4x4’s section, a 2016 Ford Ranger XLT double cab pickup achieved £14,200.

In the heavy commercials section, a 2011 SCANIA P340 sold for £10,000.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “Businesses from across the country continue to embrace the live online sale format with a larger proportion of buyers than ever using our online sales.

"The Thainstone Online platform allows us to reach the widest possible audience, attracting interest from across the UK and Europe, and ensuring assets and equipment are exposed to a comprehensive network of buyers and sellers. We continue to see high demand for good quality used plant and equipment from a wide range of business sectors, and strong prices achieved on the day.”

Mark continued: “We encourage businesses to contact our team of experts to discuss marketing their surplus assets, with strong demand in the market, now is the time to sell equipment. The recent extension of the opening hours for the viewing of items for sale also allows more buyers to visit the Thainstone Centre to view items for sale ahead of the live online auction. Our team are available to discuss entries by contacting 01467 623770.”