Farming charity urges people to seek “Help for Heating”

Chris McVey, RSABI Welfare manager

Following this week’s announcement confirming an energy price cap increase from April, the Scottish farming charity is urging people concerned about rising energy costs to get in touch.

RSABI, the charity supporting people involved in Scottish agriculture, has given grants of around £20,000 since April 2021 to people across the country struggling to heat their homes.

With many people worried about reports of rising energy prices in the months ahead, RSABI’s Welfare Manager Chris McVey is keen to raise awareness of the heating support RSABI is offering.

He said: “Many people in the agricultural community are set to face significant increases in their energy costs from April and we know there is real concern.

“Older rural properties can often be harder to heat compared with more modern homes, with stone walls and single glazed windows.”

Typically, RSABI offers grants worth around £300 to help people who are eligible pay for heating.

“If you’re worried about how you’re going to manage increasing energy bills or are already struggling to stay warm in your home please don’t hesitate to contact us,” added Mr McVey. “As well as financial assistance there may be other ways we can help.”