A96 schools programme is on the road to success with pupils

Nine local schools attended a Celebration Event to champion pupils’ success as part of Transport Scotland’s engagement project on the A96 Dualling East of Huntly to Aberdeen scheme recently.

The event, held at Meldrum Academy on Wednesday, April 17, let school pupils present their projects to a judging panel from Transport Scotland and its design consultancy AmeyArup.

David Burth from Transport Scotland with Meldrum Academy pupils

In the second year of the programme for the A96 Dualling East of Huntly to Aberdeen scheme, training has been delivered by specialist educational supplier Primary Engineer to over 30 primary and secondary school teachers in 17 schools situated on or near the route.

Engineers from AmeyArup have assisted with presentations, Q&A sessions and class projects.

In addition, AmeyArup also engaged with over 500 pupils in eight schools along the route.

Commenting Michael Matheson Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity said: “As well as upgrading the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen to dual carriageway, this Government recognises the importance of benefitting the communities who live along the route as we design and build the new road.

Pupils from Uryside Primary School take part in the engagement event

“Our schools engagement on our major road projects, including the A96 dualling programme is leaving a legacy for the future, training teachers to deliver a programme for pupils in local schools which helps them develop an interest in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths.

“At the Celebration event at Meldrum Academy, engineers from Transport Scotland and the consultants designing the section of the road to be dualled between East of Huntly and Aberdeen took the time to offer their expertise which will help inspire the children to consider being the engineers of the future.”

Chris Rochester, UK director at Primary Engineer added: “The partnership with Transport Scotland and AmeyArup is providing excellent opportunities for pupils along the route to work on the Primary Engineer programme directly supported by engineers in the classroom.

“The programme allows pupils and teachers to engage with engineers and engineering in an exciting and meaningful way and for pupils to develop essential skills both practical and thinking skills such as problem finding and problem solving.”

David Burth from Transport Scotland with Newmachar Primary School pupils

Transport Scotland and AmeyArup teamed up with Primary Engineer, a not for profit organisation which has national programmes that enable teachers to embed engineering into their teaching curriculum.

“The organisation works with schools and professional engineers around the UK to give pupils the opportunity to work on projects to gain a new perspective on careers in the profession – highlighting just how important STEM subjects are to the world in which we all live.