Free online courses are available with The Open University

People across Scotland are being encouraged to learn something new or get back into education as The Open University is offering hundreds of free courses online.

OpenLearn is The Open University’s home for learning online.

All the courses are free and are designed to fit easily into daily life – there are no requirements and no start or end dates, the courses are completely flexible.

There are around 1000 courses to choose from across languages, history and the arts; health, sports and psychology; money and business; nature and environment; science, maths and technology and education and development.

Susan Stewart, director of The Open University in Scotland, said: “OpenLearn courses increase confidence and help people develop the skills they need to enter higher education.

“If you have ever wanted to learn a new language or find out more about the Second World War, wondered how evolution works and how Scotland’s canal network was built, there is a course for you on OpenLearn.

“It’s a fantastic resource and I’d encourage people to try what’s on offer, whether it’s just for fun or to find out whether they’d like to take an Open University course in the future.”

Some of the most popular courses on OpenLearn include Forensic Psychology, Understanding Autism and Introduction to Cyber Security: Stay Safe Online.

Find out more at OpenLearn