Inverurie careers space given a great new lease of life

Local people can now take advantage of Skills Development Scotland’s refurbished careers space in Inverurie.

The Garioch Centre on Constitution Street is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays to drop in and speak to professionally qualified careers advisers.

SDS teamleader Suzie Ross said: “We can help with career advice, job applications, writing CVs, cover letters and more. The centre is now a light, bright and relaxed space to chat through all your options.”

Local businesses were among the first to take advantage of the refurbished centre at a partner event organised by SDS staff earlier this month. It was a chance to find out more about SDS’s work in the area and get a tour. Representatives from Aberdeenshire Council attended the event as well as another eight partners from organisations local to the area, including Police Scotland, Barnardo’s Works and MCR Pathways.

Suzie said, “Inverurie is central in Aberdeenshire and meeting space is always at a premium, so we wanted to let our partners see we can accommodate meetings and events as part of our work to support the people of the area. As a result of our open morning we are in talks with Inverurie Academy to hold one of their employability and wider achievement classes in the centre on a day when we are not usually open to the public.

The Inverurie careers centre is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 5pm. The centre can be contacted on 0146 7623623.