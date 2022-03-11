Open events return at North East Scotland College

Visitors will be welcomed to the Altens, City and Fraserburgh campuses, as well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead on Saturday, March 19, from 10am to 2pm.

The open day will provide a chance to view the college’s facilities and speak to subject specialists about a range of full-time, part-time and distance learning opportunities.

It will be the culmination of an open week programme which includes a series of virtual information sessions building up to the activity on campus.

Neil Cowie is looking forward to welcoming prospective students.

Applications for full-time courses starting in August are open now and prospective students will be able to gain support and advice to help secure their place.

NESCol principal Neil Cowie said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors and inviting the people of the North East to rediscover all that the college has to offer.

“We are incredibly proud of the fantastic facilities that we have across our campuses and our role at the heart of the region we serve. Everyone is welcome to attend and to get a true flavour for NESCol, whether prospective students or members of the community who are interested in exploring our campuses.”

Restrictions have prevented in-person events taking place since the last open events early in 2020, with access during that period carefully managed to maximise on-campus activity for students.

The college is gradually returning to normal operations, and interest in courses for 2022/23 is strong as school leavers and adults returning to education plan their next steps.

Mr Cowie added: “Our staff and students have shown great resilience and flexibility in the face of the challenges of the past two years and have warmly welcomed the latest positive steps we have been able to take on our journey back to the college experience that we all know and love.

“We are already looking forward to what promises to be an exciting and engaging new academic year. Our industry standard facilities are an important part of NESCol life but a vibrant atmosphere and nurturing environment are also key to our success. The open week will provide an excellent showcase.”