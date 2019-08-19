Public invited to have their say on Inverurie Primary rezoning

The primary school catchment areas in Inverurie are being reviewed and Aberdeenshire Council is seeking feedback from parents and the wider community.

The review is focused on the catchment areas for Kellands, Strathburn and Uryside Primary Schools.

A consultation about the rezoning is now open and runs until Friday, September 6.

The council would really value your input on the proposals and as such a public meeting will be held at Inverurie Academy, Jackson Street, Inverurie, on Thursday, August 29, at 7pm to which all are welcome.

A copy of the consultation document can be found at http://bit.ly/2MXrbvA

There is also a short online survey where you can view the maps of proposed changes and have your say by visiting: http://bit.ly/2MjNyMa Alternatively you can email learningestates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk