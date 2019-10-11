'Very good' grading for Kintore Nursery

Kintore Nursery has been praised by inspectors for the effective systems in place to safeguard children and the staff for being kind and caring.



The nursery was rated “very good” for quality of care and support and quality of environment following the inspection carried out by the Care Inspectorate in June.

The report said: “Effective systems were in place to safeguard children.

“Management and staff demonstrated a very good knowledge and awareness of how to keep children safe and protected.

“The child protection policy provided clear guidance in the event of any concerns.

“Chronologies were used to assess individual children’s wellbeing needs and relevant agencies have been informed to help ensure families are supported.”

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “I am delighted for all the children, staff and the head teacher Scott Anderson on this really good inspection.

“It is pleasing to see that inspectors recognised that staff and children were confident in techniques such as Makaton.

“I am also glad to see the links between the nursery, school and community groups which have resulted in pupils making the transition from nursery to school much more confidently.

“Well done to everyone involved.”

Committee vice-chair, Cllr Rosemary Bruce, said: “This is a really good inspection which teachers, staff, children and parents should feel rightly proud of.

“I was pleased to see the fact that the service has provided interesting and stimulating outdoor play experiences have supported children’s learning and development was acknowledged in the report.

“Play is a vital part of children’s education as they learn so much both inside and out,” she said.

“Many congratulations to all who have worked together to achieve this great inspection.”

This inspection is the latest in a series of positive reports.

In May 2016 the nursery was rated as “excellent” for quality of environment whilst quality of care and support, quality of staffing, and quality of management and leadership were considered “very good.”

In an inspection in January 2011 quality of care and support received a “very good” rating. Whilst in 2009 all categories were scored “very good.”