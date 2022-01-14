Aberdeenshire residents urged to reach out if they're struggling

The Clear Your Head campaign urges us to take care of our mental health.

Dr Alastair Cook reinforced that these continue to be tough and challenging times for everyone and encouraged those who need to speak to someone about how they’re feeling to access a range of free, confidential sources of help and advice.

Throughout January, the Scottish Government is running campaigns to support those experiencing mental health and wellbeing difficulties. The campaigns signpost help available, both online and over the phone, from organisations including Samaritans, Breathing Space and SAMH.

Dr Cook said: “The pandemic is continuing to affect all our lives, and many are dealing with difficult feelings and emotions. If you’re feeling low, overwhelmed, unable to sleep, struggling to get out of bed, or just not yourself, I’d encourage you to talk to someone about how you’re feeling as it can help lighten the load.

“It might be a friend, or a family member initially, but organisations including Breathing Space and Samaritans can provide free, confidential advice over the phone. Please reach out if you’re struggling. Visit NHS inform to find the support that’s right for you, or call NHS24 on 111 if you need more urgent help.”