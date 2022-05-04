Charity marks month-long celebration of everyday walking

Best foot forward: People are being encouraged to get involved in the month-long campaign

Launched for National Walking Month, Paths for All is working with seven diverse influencers on a social media campaign in the hope of inspiring everyday walking with members of the public being encouraged to share images and videos of their favourite places to walk.

The content shared will be entered into a competition hosted by the charity running for the duration of May.

Entries can be submitted via any social media platform by sharing a few words with a photo or video tagging Paths for All and hash tagging #ILoveWalking and #NationalWalkingMonth.

Paths for All CEO Kevin Lafferty (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The winner will secure a £500 voucher for Cotswold Outdoor.

Chief Executive Officer at Paths for All, Kevin Lafferty, hopes the campaign will create a broad understanding about why people in Scotland love walking and what they get from it.

He said: “The power of a short daily walk has become even stronger over recent years so we hope members of the public will join in this fun celebration to share the joy of walking while uncovering places that are unique to them.

“Walking is a free therapy and offers everyone the chance to enjoy time on their own or together while embracing nature.

“It can bring comfort, familiarity and happy memories – and remains one of the healthiest and easy-to-access activities which can enable people to lead happier lives.”

To spread the #ILoveWalking word, Paths for All is working with a team of social media pros who share our passion for everyday walking, the outdoors, nature and being physically active.

They include Ross Cunningham, one of our Scottish Walking Award winners, and Claire Dall, a wheelchair-user blogger and vlogger who loves the outdoors.

They'll be sharing their personal views on walking and wheeling and inviting their followers to do the same.

Kevin added: "We're encouraging everyone to get involved in National Walking Month and we hope that our campaign will inspire even more people to get outside and experience the amazing benefits for themselves.”

The charity works to create more opportunities and better environments not just for walking, but also for cycling and other activities to help make Scotland a more active, more prosperous and greener country.

Paths for All’s focus is clear, it wants to get Scotland walking: everyone, every day, everywhere.

To share why you love walking, post a comment, photo or both on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, tagging Paths for All and using #ILoveWalking.

Paths for All’s aim is to support people in Scotland to be active every day.

Walking is the easiest and most accessible way to do this.