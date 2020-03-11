Charlie House goes on tour - and they’re visiting Inverurie first

A North-east children’s charity is embarking on a tour of the region to highlight the ways local families can receive support.

Charlie House is an Aberdeen-based charity which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The ‘Charlie House On Tour’ team will be visiting communities across the region in the coming months to give members of the public information about the charity, the support available to them, and how to get involved in volunteering and fundraising.

The first stop on the charity’s tour will be Inverurie, with a drop-in session taking place between 12.30 and 2pm in the community room of Tesco Inverurie on Tuesday, March 17. There is no need to book in advance, and members of the public are invited to drop in at any time to join the team for a cuppa and cake and to learn more about the organisation.

Leigh Ryrie, Children and Family Support Manager says: “We are really looking forward to taking Charlie House on the road and making it accessible for families to come and meet and speak with us face-to-face. The Services and Volunteer team will be on hand to give interested parties the information they need and to discuss becoming a supported family, accessing our activity clubs or practical and emotional support and information on our short stay breaks.

“It will be an informal and friendly meeting point where people can drop-in and basically find out more about us, and ultimately how we can help. We will be on tour in several other locations over the coming months and will also be visiting Banff, Fraserburgh, Crimmond, Orkney and Shetland.”

Charlie House provides a range of activities and support to local families. This includes regular fully accessible and inclusive family activities, dedicated parent and sibling activities and an annual family adventure trip to Kielder Forest Park.

Families can also receive one-to-one emotional and practical support from staff, as well as from the Charlie House community nurse who is based at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

In the North-east of Scotland alone there are more than 1,600 babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions. Alongside running ongoing activities and services, Charlie House is undertaking an £8million appeal to build a specialist support centre on the grounds of Woodend Hospital offering families dedicated support and local respite facilities.

The centre, which will be the first of its kind in the North-east, will include eight bedrooms with additional family accommodation, a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, star room for end-of-life care and bereavement, along with an outdoor play area and sensory gardens.