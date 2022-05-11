Community groups in Ellon and Inverurie encouraged to play vital role in reducing smoking harms

Community groups can apply for a grant to help engage with people in their community about the harms caused by tobacco.

As part of its initiative encouraging support for Scotland’s Charter for a Tobacco-free Generation by 2034, the health charity is offering community groups a small grant of £500 to cover salary, travel or material costs associated with engaging people in their community about the harms caused by tobacco.

Successful applicants will have access to free expert advice, training and resources to increase their staff and volunteers’ knowledge of smoking issues, and assistance to create an action plan to deliver their charter pledges.

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of ASH Scotland, said: “As community groups are embedded in their local areas and their staff and volunteers are widely trusted, ASH Scotland recognises they have a vital role to play in improving the health and wellbeing of Ellon and Inverurie residents through helping to address the long-term threats of smoking tobacco.

“We are particularly encouraging applications for the support package and small grant from organisations in areas of multiple deprivation supporting people facing the most challenges to good health, including residents experiencing poverty, mental health problems, homelessness, young carers, or people who are care experienced.

“We invite local organisations committed to improving wellbeing in their communities to work with us to increase knowledge about tobacco, and the relatively quick benefits which giving up smoking brings such as improving mental health, and halving the risk of coronary heart disease within a year of stopping.”

For details about how to apply for the tailored support and small grant before the Monday, May 23 deadline, go to www.ashscotland.org.uk/smallgrants or email: [email protected]