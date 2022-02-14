Tens of thousands of coronavirus cases identified so far in Aberdeenshire

A total of 49,076 cases had been confirmed in Aberdeenshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, February 11.

From today, positive rapid lateral flow test results are included in cases for Scottish local authorities – as a result, a further 7,345 cases have been added to Aberdeenshire's figures.

The cumulative rate of infection in Aberdeenshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 18,819 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Scotland average of 23,609.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 58,316 over the period, to 18,220,515.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Aberdeenshire.

The dashboard shows 268 people had died in the area by February 11 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 10,496 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Aberdeenshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nine in 10 people in Aberdeenshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 204,019 people had received both jabs by February 10 (Thursday) – 91% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.