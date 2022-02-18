Test and collect locations w/c February 21

Testing takes place at certain key locations and a collect only service in many other communities across Aberdeenshire.

Find out more by visiting www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/covid-19/

Free home testing kits can also be ordered online at www.nhsgrampian.org/covid-19/covidtesting/

You can also order lateral flow tests by calling free on 119 - 7am - 11pm daily.

Monday, February 21

Peterhead, Maiden Street Car Park, 10am – 3.30pm

Stonehaven, Market Square, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Huntly, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon

Alford, Montgarrie Road Car Park, (Collect Only), 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Newburgh, Trellis Café, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon

Kintore, Forest Road Car Park, (Collect Only), 1pm – 3.30pm

Rothienorman, Rothienorman Car Park, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon

Kellockbank, Near Insch, (Collect Only), 1pm – 3.30pm

Tuesday, February 22

Ellon, Old Academy Car Park, 10am – 3.30pm

Westhill, Shopping Centre, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Portlethen, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Turriff, Fire Station (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon

Fyvie, Main Street, (Collect Only), 1pm – 3.30pm

Wednesday, February 23

Inverurie, Burn Lane Car Park, 10am – 3.30pm

Stonehaven, Market Square, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Fraserburgh, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Ballater, Church Square Car Park, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon

Banchory, Bellfield Park, (Collect Only), 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Thursday, February 24

Peterhead, Maiden Street Car Park 10am – 3.30pm

Portlethen, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Oldmeldrum, Market Square, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Huntly, Asda, (Collect Only), 10am – 12noon

Banff, Trinity Car Park, (Collect Only), 1pm – 3.30pm

Friday, February 25

Fraserburgh, Asda, 10am – 3.30pm

Westhill, Shopping Centre, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Inverurie, Burn Lane Car Park, (Collect Only), 10am – 3.30pm

Ellon, Market Street Shelter, (Collect Only), 10am – 3pm.

You do not need an appointment to take a lateral flow test at a Mobile Community Testing Centre.

You should not attend any of these centres if you:

– Have COVID-19 symptoms

– Have had a positive test in the last 90 days