How busy is your local GP practice?

Doctors surgeries across the area have thousands of patients in their books.

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of January 1, 2022.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries across the area run by NHS Grampian.

The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations.

Practices which have no registered GPs or patients have been omitted.

By far the largest practice in the area is Ellon Group Practice which has 15,783 patients on its books. With 12 GPs, each doctor looks after 1,315 patients.

There are 1,116 patients per GP at Fyvie Oldmeldrum Medical Group. In total there are 8,924 patients and eight GPs.

Insch Medical Practice has 6,564 patients. There are six GPs, with 1,094 patients per doctor.

There are 811 patients per GP at Kemnay Medicial Group. In total there are 6,485 patients and eight GPs.