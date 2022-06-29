NHS Grampian launches new online weight loss programme

Healthy Helpings Online has been developed by community dietitians, in response to the pandemic when services were paused and face-to-face group meetings were stopped. The programme allows patients to access advice themselves and work through the programme in their own time and at their own pace.

Community dietician, Fabiola Solano said: “It’s a totally free service aimed at helping the people of the north-east improve their diet, weight and overall health.

“Weight loss has many advantages. The benefits include better general overall health, a reduced risk of developing diabetes, certain cancers and heart disease as well as the hugely positive benefits to people’s mental health. People who lose weight generally feel better about themselves. They feel more confident and have a greater self-esteem."

Community dieticians Ellen Patteron (left) and Fabiola Solano (right).

Fellow community dietician, Ellen Patterson said: “People who were previously very active have in some cases lived very different lives in the last few years and many will have seen some affect from that.

“Our partners in psychology have been involved in developing this programme in such a way that it helps people look at their behaviours and habits and to identify positive changes they can make to improve their lifestyle.

“Rather than a fad or crash diet where people lose a large amount weight in a very short time only to put it back on later, this allows people to make meaningful changes to their behaviour so that they are able to keep this up in the long term.”

The course can be found by visiting healthyweightgrampian.scot.nhs.uk/nhs-services/healthy-helpings/on-line-healthy-helpings/

Ellen added: “We are keen to hear people’s experiences of using the programme but now that we are beginning to re-mobilise services, we are also keen to hear if people would prefer either a live on-line group programme or a face-to-face group programme delivered by a dietitian.