North-east university study looks at Covid impact on NHS staff

The stufy is looking at the long-term impacts of Covid-19 on NHS workers.

Funded by the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office, this study will explore the effects of Covid-19 on the personal and working lives of NHS staff, their self-management strategies, use of healthcare resources and seek to uncover any unmet health care needs.

By nature of their employment, NHS workers have a greater occupational risk than the general population. In Scotland, healthcare workers and their households contributed to a sixth of Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital.

The two-year study will be led by RGU Senior Research Fellows Dr Aileen Grant and Dr Nicola Torrance and will involve colleagues from the Universities of Aberdeen and St Andrews.

Dr Nicola Torrance (left) and Dr Aileen Grant are leading the study.

Dr Grant said: “The findings will help to improve the support and care available to NHS staff affected by long Covid and ultimately inform policy, practice, and research recommendations, including NHS workforce planning needs.

"Health and social care services and health boards are experiencing heightened staff shortages as a result of the pandemic, as staff respond expediently to changes in service delivery and accommodate for staff sickness and absence caused by either contracting the disease or having to self-isolate.

“Given the number of people reporting lasting and debilitating effects of Covid-19, this is of urgent importance to maintain services and support for the population of Scotland – and of critical consideration for NHS staff.”

Dr Torrance added: “Some people, whose initial symptoms were mild, may go on to develop lasting symptoms that have a detrimental impact on their quality of life, such as physical fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, and heart, lung, kidney and generalised pain.