Penumbra to deliver Aberdeenshire's community-based mental health services​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Edinburgh-based charity operates a number of mental health services across the North-east. Already responsible for three such services in Aberdeenshire, Penumbra will offer a core, person-centered, seven-day a week, service to promote better mental health and wellbeing.

A Penumbra spokesperson said: “Penumbra has worked in Aberdeenshire for many years and our focus is always on hopeful recovery.

"In particular, we have championed the voice of lived experience and peer roles and 20 per cent of our colleagues are currently employed in peer support roles.

Community-based mental health services in Aberdeenshire will be provided by the charity Penumbra.

"We’re excited that Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership shares our vision that insight gained from lived experience has a meaningful role to play in someone’s recovery journey.”

Chair of the Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), Rhona Atkinson, commented: “Things are changing. The move away from very traditional, buildings-based services to a much more inclusive, person-centered mode of delivery, where we remove barriers and obstacles to people accessing the services they need is very welcome indeed.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the former provider of those services, SAMH for the commitment, dedication and hard work exhibited over the last few years.

"I would also like to acknowledge the work that SAMH has done to support and grow strong, wellbeing focussed communities across Aberdeenshire.”

Councillor Anne Stirling, Vice Chair of the Aberdeenshire IJB, said: “The services covered by this contract are absolutely vital for individuals and communities alike. We must all work together to support individuals who are living with mental health challenges and support them into recovery.

"Penumbra has a proven track record in delivering in this area and I look forward to seeing how they build and develop services over the coming years.”