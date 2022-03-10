Crufts: the 5 most expensive dog breeds to insure

Crufts: is this the most expensive dog breed to insure?

With the return of Crufts this year dog lovers have plenty of reasons to be cheerful.

The world's most famous dog show is back, following its cancellation in 2021 due to the pandemic.

As thousands of pooches and their owners head to the event, pet insurance expert Kevin Pratt has revealed a list of the dog breeds which cost UK owners the most to insure, and the average insurance premium for each of the breeds.

Crufts: is this the most expensive breed of dog to insure?

“Owning a pet is not something to be taken lightly," said Kevin. "As well as the expense, there are practical matters to consider. Dogs need regular exercise in all weathers. And all pets need proper care and attention on a daily basis, so what does that mean for family trips away from home?

“One thing any pet owner will tell you is that a trip to the vet - probably inevitable at some point - can be extremely expensive.

"This makes pet insurance such an important purchase. Having cover in place means animal lovers don’t have to worry about paying for the care their pet might need, and they won’t need to raid their savings or even go overdrawn to pay the vet’s bill."

The five most expensive dog breeds, and their average annual insurance premiums:

Bulldog - £688.14

Cane Corso - £669.29

Hovawart - £633.94

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog - £588.22

Dogue de Bordeaux - £572.92

The bulldog costs UK owners the most to insure

“We’re clearly a nation of animal lovers, even if we sometimes let our hearts rule our heads when it comes to bringing a pet into the family home," said Kevin. "That’s why spending a bit of time to find the right pet insurance is such a good idea.”

This year Crufts will welcome more than 20,000 dogs, taking part in various competitions and displays during the event, which takes place at the NEC Birmingham from March 10 to 13.