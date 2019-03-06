Evening chat show at the Tolbooth

The first in a series of a new live local ‘talk show’ will be held in Ellon later this month.

‘A Night With’ provides an opportunity for members of the public to meet well-known personalities from the area, and get their opinions on a range of topics.

The first night of ‘A Night With’ will be held in the lounge of the Tolbooth, Station Road, on Thursday March 28 when soccer legend Joe Harper will be the first guest of Jack Nixon, a well known North-east sports journalist, who will host the shows every fourth Thursday of the month. Each night gets under way at 8pm.

Originally from Greenock, Joe is best known for his two spells with Aberdeen, during which he became the club’s record goalscorer.

Martin Smith, the owner of the popular town centre bar, said: “In an age when people like to debate, it seems to me that it would be good to have a chat show with North - east celebrities from a wide range of backgrounds.

“Joe Harper is to be our first guest, and is well known to the public. Joey will give us the perfect start, thereafter we will be having people from the world of entertainment, industry, and sport.

“For the April show, we have David Barnes the most controversial rugby writer in Scotland as Jack’s guest.

“We are in fact very lucky to have Jack Nixon as our resident host. Jack has been an ambassador for the town over the years, but never afraid to express his opinion.’’

Jack said that he feels privileged to have been asked to chair for ‘A Night With’ and is delighted to have Martin’s backing.

He added: “I just hope the Ellon public will support this imaginative initiative, and that it will become a fixture in the town.

Tickets at £5 each will be on sale behind the bar at the Tolbooth.