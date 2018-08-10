Exhibition features top images of Scotland’s natural heritage

The winning images from the 8th annual Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year competition will be on show in at Mintlaw later this month as part of a Scottish tour.

The competition attracted entries from professional and amateur photographers from around the world and also presented awards for junior photographers under 18 and for students undertaking a photography element in their courses.

This collection of images showcases the winning photographers’ diverse interpretations of wildlife, landscape, environmental, botanical and abstract subjects around Scotland.

The exhibition, which runs from August 11-24 in the Aden Theatre, Aden Country Park, includes a presentation of the Scottish Nature Video Award 2017 for short films on a nature, wildlife or landscape theme shot in Scotland. Admission is free, 10am-4pm daily except Wednesdays.