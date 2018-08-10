Gardening club all set for 35th annual flower show

Ellon & District Gardening Club is all set for its 35th annual flower show which will be held this Saturday in The Victoria Hall, Station Road, Ellon.

The public part of the show will begin at 12pm and will be officially opened by George Bowman, chairman of the Ellon branch of the Royal British Legion, who will also present the trophies at 2pm. The raffle will be drawn at 3.15pm and the show will clear at 3.30pm.

Exhibitors are welcome from 6pm to 8pm on Friday and 7am to 8am the following day. This is an open Show with no confined classes.

The club is delighted to have North East Industrial Door Services Ltd as this year’s main sponsor and is grateful to Taylor Design of Ellon which has designed and sponsored the show prize cards again this year.

Thanks are also extended to other sponsors including Mr and Mrs S Burnett, Ellon Royal British Legion, J&K Shoes, Loch-hills Plant Centre, John Willox Kitchen Designs, The Tolbooth, Wiltshire Farm Foods, Brian’s Taxi, and Ythan Bakery.

Gillian Forrest, show organiser, said: “It really is head down and get on with the job.”

Sandy Grant, show manager, said he is hoping that people will still put in their usual quantity of entries.

He added: “We are all in the same boat with the weather, so although the stuff is not your usual standard, neither is anyone else’s. Please still enter, we need you all to give us a show.”

A raffle, tombola and a sales table will all be on offer at the event.