Guides presented with top awards

Two members of Methlick Guides’ senior section have recently attained the movement’s second highest award - the Chief Guide’s Challenge.

Both girls worked on the Look Wider Programme which is a personal challenge designed to get a taste of many different activities – from indulging their creative sides to taking on a new fitness challenge.

L-R Lucy Knowles, Joyce Petrie, County Commissioner, Girlguiding Gordon and Susie Presly

By completing The Chief Guide’s Challenge, they were rewarded by expanding their skills across multiple areas aimed at helping them to gain a better understanding of who they are and who they want to be.

This challenge is designed to be both fun and practical, so - alongside making great memories - participants gain extremely useful experience which will be applicable in your educational, professional and personal life.

And to mark their achievement, Lucy Knowles and Susie Presly recently received their awards from Joyce Petrie, County Commissioner, Girlguiding Gordon.

Their success was supported by the section’s volunteer leaders and a Good Service Award was also presented to volunteer Caitlin MacDonald.

Caitlin joined Girlguiding as a Rainbow, has been through all of the sections and now takes on a huge array of volunteering roles. She is now the Methlick Senior Section Adviser and County Senior Section Adviser which includes co-ordination of Queen’s Guides and Peer Educators. Caitlin also acts as Girlguiding Gordon Social Media Adviser.

A Girlguiding Gordon spokeswoman said: “Caitlin is a rare breed who clearly lives, sleeps and breathes Girlguiding, but she has just secured her first full time job and will sadly be moving away from the area.

“Although we are very sad to be losing Caitlin, we wish her the best of luck and know she will remain in contact and we look forward to welcoming her back to Girlguiding Gordon when the time is better for her! Now that does mean we have a few vacancies so if you think you could spare some time by volunteering and enriching young women, please contact us.”