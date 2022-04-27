Detached villa in an enviable location

Completed to an exceptionally high specification occupying an enviable position, 8 Provost Black Way in Banchory is situated in a prestigious development by Bancon Homes. It’s on the market to offers over £590,000. Visit www.raeburns.co.uk.
Located on the mezzanine level, the lounge boasts a glazed south facing gable incorporating double French doors leading to a good sized balcony area which enjoys superb open views ideal for outdoor entertaining.
The kitchen dining area boasts an impressive open plan layout incorporating family/sitting area and ample space for a dining table and chairs.
The garden grounds are enhanced by a paved terrace with timber summer house.
The decorative borders are stocked with established shrubs, trees and seasonal plants.
