JG Ross takes the biscuit at annual awards

North east baker JG Ross is celebrating scoring a hat trick at the recent prestigious Great Taste Awards.

The awards celebrate the very best in food and drink and out of more than 12,600 products the business’s Butter Biscuits were awarded a one-star Great Taste award, which means judges deemed it to be a food that delivers fantastic flavour describing them as “lovely and buttery” while its Cinnamon Shortbread and Ola Oatcakes won two-star awards meaning the judges found them to be above and beyond delicious describing the shortbread as having” a delightful warming note of cinnamon” and the oatcakes as “delicious - clean and crisp”

Judged by more than 500 of the most demanding palates belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

A company spokeswoman said: “We endeavour to source local ingredients where possible, such as Ola Rapeseed Oil, and apply traditional methods to create great tasting biscuits. We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded not 1 but 3 Great Taste Awards for our handmade biscuits.

“It is a great tribute to our skilled and dedicated staff.”

Great Taste 2018 will reach its finale on Sunday, September 2, at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, London to name the Great Taste Golden Fork trophy winners for each region.