Local finalists for food awards

A crop of businesses from the Inverurie area have made it to the finals of this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

The list of finalists from across Scotland has been compiled based on nominations received from the public, and the town is well represented with nine finalists across eight categories.

The awards seek to recognise the hard work and efforts of the Scottish food industry and the winners will be announced at a black tie event at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Monday (August 20).

Locally, the finalists are: Restaurant of the Year (North) - Shahi Darbar; Takeaway of the Year (North) - Chop Chop Express; Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Meldrum House Country Hotel and Thainstone House; Best Indian Restaurant - Rajpoot Indian Restaurant; Scottish Food Manufacturer of the Year - Ola Oils; Meat Supplier of the Year - Donald Russell; Restaurant General Manager of the Year - Rajpoot Indian Restaurant; Outstanding Food Business of the Year - Kate’s of Inverurie.

An awards spokesman said: “With really tough competition this year, we’re looking forward to welcoming the meritorious representatives that operate in the food industry, who provide and supply great gastronomic delights and enhance the reputation of the country.”