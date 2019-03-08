Lottery windfall for local organisations

The success of three North-east groups in the latest round of National Lottery funding has been welcomed by a local MSP.

Gillian Martin has commended the three groups which have collectively attracted a five-figure sum.

The groups in Ellon, Turriff and Inverurie had all applied for grants, which are awarded through the National Lottery for All Scotland.

The Victoria Hall Trust received £5,478 which it will use towards a 12-month ‘full film’ and maintenance service to support its Ellon Cinema programme.

Turra Loos was awarded £7,000 which it will use to purchase and pay for the installation of three electronic coin-operated toilet door openers.

The income generated will also help to pay for the cleaning materials required to keep the facilities open and serviced.

And The Rotary Club of Inverurie received a £2,635 National Lottery Awards for All Scotland grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

This will help the group to by a new PA system so that they can continue performing afternoon cabaret entertainment for audiences in sheltered housing, care homes or attending day care centres.

The funding for the three groups totalled £15,113.

Ms Martin said: “All three groups are very deserving of funding to help support the work they do. The National Lottery Award for All Scotland is a great way to apply for funding.

“The funding for the Ellon Cinema programme will be excellent as well as the cash boost for the Turra Loos which will improve the local facilities. The work of the Rotary Club in Inverurie is invaluable and I am pleased the funding will allow them to continue their work entertaining audiences in sheltered housing, care homes or attending day care centres.”