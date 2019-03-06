More (mascara) wands than Hogwarts thanks to kind-hearted animal lovers

A simple – and rather unique – request from New Arc Animal Rescue Center has gone viral.

The center had asked for people to send in their old mascara wands to help them clean up the small visitors staying at the sanctuary.

Since posting the message on Facebook, people far and wide have rallied around and sent in their used wands.

Pauline Marley, from New Arc, said: “We’ve really been inundated with mascara wands!

“It has really taken off and we still have loads of messages and letters asking us about it.

“Someone in Australia even got in touch and asked us about sending over some mascara wands.”

The small wands are ideal for reaching all the little nooks and crannies of the little creatures that end up in the New Arcs care.

Pauline explains: “Our little tinys such as rabbits, squrrels and weasals, would normally get cleaned up by their mums.

“When they come into our care, they are ususually dusty, covered in debris and sometimes have flees etc.

“The wands are ideal for cleaning them and renoving larvae eggs and other bits and pieces from their fur.

“It doesn’t matter what type of wand it is, we’re greatful that people send them to us.”

So instead of throwing out your old mascara brushes, why not recycle them?

The mascara wands should be washed in warm soapy water before they are sent in.

Send the mascara wands to:

The New Arc, Nether Auquhadlie, Auchnagatt, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, AB41 8UW.

For further information, visit www.thenewarc.org.