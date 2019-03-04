Mystery fun at care home

A murder mystery has been solved at an Inverurie care home.

The residents at Garioch Care Home turned into detectives to unravel clues to identify who committed the heinous crime and thwart the dastardly villain, when the home staged a “Whodunnit” event, held on February 28.

The amateur sleuths were presented with the fictional murder most foul of Lord Heathcliff at mystery manor and had to answer questions and follow the clues to deduce the identity of the perpetrator all in the best traditions of the game Cluedo.

The team and residents got into characters such as Dr Fumbles and Em Fatele, with costume dress.

Prizes were awarded for fancy dress, for the best character impersonator and for identifying the villain as Misty Visions, a psychic, played by Molly Simpson, Care Assistant.

Debbie Clark, home manager, said: “It was great fun, with the residents and members of the care team working together to solve the mystery and getting into character with fancy dress. We devised the event along the lines of the game of Cluedo, which itself is 70 this year and was a favourite of many residents in their younger years.”

Garioch Care Home is run by care provider brighterkind and is one of their 70 homes across the UK who staged their own murder mystery events.