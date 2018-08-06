Supercars raise super total for North east cancer charity

A popular event which featured some of the rarest and most unique cars in the world has raised thousands of pounds for a leading north-east cancer support charity.

A spectacular collection of supercars took part in the SuperCLAN event this summer, realising more than £14,000 for CLAN Cancer Support.

More than 50 exotic supercars drove from the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen to the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown and back on Sunday, July 8 where they were greeted by over 300 car enthusiasts who had gathered at the Marcliffe to see the vehicles in action.

The line-up included a Ferrari F12, GT2RS, Lamborghini Huracan Performance, McLaren 720s and a Bugatti Veyron. Members of the public could view the cars and give a donation to CLAN on the day.

Since it was first held in 2011, SuperCLAN has raised more than £73,000 for CLAN, helping the organisation to provide free support services to north-east residents who have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Ross Gatt, founder of SuperCLAN, is proud to organise the event in aid of CLAN Cancer Support, which this year was sponsored by Aston Martin Edinburgh, Cavitas Energy, Jamieson & Carry, Bairds Pharmacy, Eserve International and Ewens Of Cornhill Ltd.

He said: “The event has always been well supported by members of the public, who turned out in their hundreds again this year, and we also had the largest number of requests to participate in the drive since we began which is very promising for the future of the event.”

Steph McCann, CLAN Cancer Support fund-raising team manager, added: “Ross and his team have done a great job with SuperCLAN again this year. The event was a big success and it was great to see so many car enthusiasts enjoying a fantastic afternoon at Marcliffe.”

Further information about SuperCLAN can be found at www.superclan.co.uk