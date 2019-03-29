£1.8m funding for wedding venue

An Inverurie wedding venue has secured a £1.8 million finance package from HSBC UK to invest in property updates and marketing efforts.

Logie Country House, which was purchased by Tim and Stef Erbe in 2006, is located on a Scottish estate that dates back to the 1400s.

The impressive castle, which sits in 130-acres of Aberdeenshire countryside, was badly damaged in a fire in 1974 and remained vacant until the Erbes acquired the property.

The funding from HSBC UK has enabled Tim and Stef to install a new heating system, make cosmetic updates to the property and increase awareness of the venue in Scotland through renewed marketing initiatives, in an effort to remain one of Scotland’s top exclusive use wedding venues.

Tim said: “We’ve spent years turning Logie Country House into the elegant place it is today and HSBC UK’s immediate understanding of our business objectives and eagerness to support us has been indispensable as we continue to update the property and develop a stronger marketing strategy, ultimately so we can remain competitive with other luxury wedding venues in Scotland.”

Susan Rowand, Head of Business Banking in Scotland, HSBC UK said: “We’re committed to helping Scottish businesses realise their ambitions and Logie Country House is no different.

“Tim and Stef’s passion for hosting memorable events has been apparent since day one and we’re looking forward to supporting them as they grow their business.”