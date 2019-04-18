2019 True Origins Festival to bring the best of Scottish gin to Lochter

A new festival celebrating Scottish craft gin and showcasing 80 different gins from across the country is to be held at Lochter Activity Centre this weekend.

With UK gin sales doubling in the last five years, the popularity of gin shows no sign of slowing.

Try an old favourite or find a new tipple of choice at the festival

It was a combination of this and a love for the quintessential British drink that inspired Banchory brothers Guy and Mungo Finlayson to bring the very best of local gin to consumers as well as creating their own bespoke gin brand, which was launched at their London festival in November 2018.

The brothers run MFGF Events and organise the annual Banchory and Inverurie Beer Festivals, which have also featured gin in recent years.

Spearheaded by a passion to celebrate the very best in Scottish gin, based on quality and authenticity, the pair launched True OriGINs – the Scottish Gin Festival in London last year.

Following the huge success of the London event, which attracted more than 4,000 visitors over four days, the Finlayson brothers announced plans for a series of festivals across Scotland, bringing the very best in Scottish gin back to its home.

The festivals, which have already visited Banchory and Edinburgh promise a unique experience to discover the many gins that Scotland has to offer.

As well as a wide and expansive selection of locally curated gins, the True OriGINS festivals has also launched Guy and Mungo’s very first gin, Autumn.

Offering up to 80 gins sourced from across Scotland, each bottle and glass served has a story and every story has its own explanation.

Taking place over the Easter weekend on 19 and 20 April at Lochter Activty Centre near Oldmeldrum, True OriGINS will include eight different bars at the festival, split up into different regions of Scotland.

Included with each ticket is an exclusive True OriGINS glass and gin bible, allowing visitors to choose from the variety of drinks on offer, while keeping them in the know about the history and background of each tipple.

Encouraging visitors to discover the origins and history of your favourite tipples, experts will be on hand to guide them through gin tasting masterclasses.

Guests can enjoy a range of expertly selected gins, as they learn to identify the unique flavours and botanicals in every bottle.

Masterclasses will be available from a range of Aberdeenshire distillers including El:GIN, Vesperis, Teasmith and Autumn and others.

True OriGINs will also have lager on tap from Aberdeenshire brewer TORR Lager.

Among the selection of gins and beer will be fresh local food from vendors Lochter Activity Centre, some of which will be perfectly partnered with the gins, as well as local music acts to keep the party atmosphere going.

True OriGINS has teamed up with Bain’s Coaches to provide transportation from Inverurie Town Hall and Oldmeldrum to Lochter Activity Centre throughout the festival.

Tickets are priced at £3 for a single and £6 for a return.

More information and tickets for the True OriGINS Festival are available at www.trueoriginsco.com.