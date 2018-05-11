50 clubs in 50 hours fundraiser for team

Five members of a local football team have set off on a trip around Scotland in a bid to raise much needed funds to repair its water-damaged pitches.

The Newmachar United FC members will travel across the country, stopping at all 42 Scottish Professional League football grounds within 50 hours.

Brian Johnston, John Matthews, Chris Cooper, Deane Lawson and Mark Chalmers set off from their home ground at 10am this morning and they will visit the eight former league grounds of St Johnstone, East Fife, Falkirk, Clyde, Airdrie, Hamilton, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.

They decided to take on the fundraising trip after significant damage to the club’s pitches at Resique Park and Charles Gordon Park left them unplayable. The pitches are used for both 7 aside and 11 aside games throughout the football calendar, and accommodate the 12 registered teams at Newmachar FC.

Mr Johnston said: “Our home pitches are in urgent need of repair and the amount needed to bring them back up to standard is close to £20,000. We knew we would need to raise funds to cover this and were keen to find a unique way to do so.

“Visiting 50 clubs in 50 hours will be challenging but a once in a lifetime experience. Thanks to Newmachar Fish Bar who have loaned us a vehicle, we have managed to plot a route taking us right across the country from Stranraer to Elgin.

“We are lucky to have a strong relationship with the community and are delighted to have received fantastic support already. We hope that people will donate to this effort, allowing our teams to get back to what they do best.”

The coaches will be updating followers on their journey via Newmachar FC’s Facebook and Twitter pages,www.facebook.com/newmacharunitedfc and @NewmacharUtd.

Donations can be made online at www.mydonate.bt.com/charities/newmacharunitedfootballclub.