A96 dualling option protest

A farmer, landowner and local residents of Wicketslap to the north of Daviot have joined together to protest at the A96 East of Huntly to Aberdeen Dual Carriageway proposed Blue Option.

This option is one of the northerly routes proposed.

Protesters claim that if the Blue Option was chosen it would destroy some of the most productive farmland in Scotland and also spoil the tranquil countryside with noise, vibrations and pollution.

They added that around the Daviot area, the new dual carriageway would have an immediate effect on homes, the Loanhead Stone Circle, and the local Scout campsite.

Protester Mike Scott said: “The proposed route goes within 100m from the houses of Wicketslap. It will isolate us from the village of Daviot and have serious effect on our standard of living.

“The blue option makes little sense; both in its route so far from the existing A96 and the fact it is very exposed to the elements. It has steep inclines and crosses two of the main access roads for Daviot village, both of which are renowned for blocking with snow in the winter.

“We have been speaking to the A96Action group who are opposing the Blue, Green and Purple routes.”

A community meetingwill be held at Daviot Village Hall tonight (Thursday, November 15) at 7pm.

More information about the dualling project and proposed options can be found at www.transport.gov.scot/projects/a96-dualling-inverness-to-aberdeen.