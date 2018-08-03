A96 upgrade report due

A report on the economic impact of upgrades to the A96 is expected to be published later this summer.

It comes after work was done on the Inveramsay Bridge Improvement project by the Scottish Government to remove a bottleneck under the railway bridge.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin asked about the number of vehicles now using the stretch of road as well as any impact on journey times and the economic impact.

The £10.2million project has delivered one mile of new road, including a new bridge which carries the A96 trunk road over the Aberdeen to Inverness railway.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson told Ms Martin work on an evaluation of the project had commenced.

He said: “In addition to considering the effects on traffic and journey times, this report will also evaluate the economic impact of the project.

“Transport Scotland will publish the report once the evaluation has been completed later this Summer.”

Ms Martin said: “This multimillion project is just one of a number of upgrades being made to the infrastructure in the North-East funded by the Scottish Government.

“I look forward to the findings of the report from Transport Scotland and the economic impact the improvements have had locally.”