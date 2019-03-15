Aberdeenshire foodbank gets a cash boost

A local foodbank which fed 3,486 people last year, has received a welcome cash injection of more than £5000.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, which has centres in Ellon and Inverurie, was given £5200 from the proceeds of a fundraising Burns Supper held in Udny Green.

Burns Supper organisers, Jeannie Price and Louise McGregor, handed over the cheque to foodbank manager, Debbie Rennie.

Jeannie said: “We were blown away by the generosity of local businesses and individuals who supported our event, and we are so pleased to be able to present this worthwhile local charity with such a sizeable amount.”

Collecting the cheque, the foodbank’s manager Debbie said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this significant donation for the foodbank.

“We are so lucky to have local people who support us and can’t thank Jeannie, Louise and all of those who attended and supported the Burns Supper enough.

“This type of donation means so much more than just money. It really means we are able to continue supporting local people who find themselves in food crisis through no fault of their own,” she added.

The Ellon foodbank is located in the Forvie room in the Kirk Centre, Ellon on Mondays and Fridays, from 10am – 12 noon. The Inverurie foodbank can be found at 4 St James’s Place, Inverurie which is open on a Monday and Wednesday from 10am until 12 noon and again on a Friday from 1 to 3.30pm.