Academy exceeding capacity

Councillors have heard that Meldrum Academy continues to be over its 100% student capacity.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine Area Committee was told on Tuesday, December 11 that placing requests are being “carefully managed” to minimise the impact upon the increasing roll at the school which now stands at 990 pupils – ten above capacity.

They were advised that the figures were based on the actual capacity of the likes of science, technical and home economics areas and that these areas could be re-adjusted to accomodate additional roll numbers.

Meldrum Academy is also forecast to further exceed its capacity by 2023 with a predicted 1,105 pupils attending.

In a report to councillors, the authority’s Education Services said options are also being explored for increasing capacity in the long-term.

It also highlighted that the Education & Children’s Services Committee had approved the revised capacities for Aberdeenshire primary schools based on new Scottish Government guidelines.

It stressed that officers are continually monitoring actual school rolls in order to identify, and react to, any deviations from the forecast as soon as possible.

Looking ahead to schools which would be over capacity in 2023, councillors were told that Balmedie, Foveran and Cultercullen would all be affected.

Councillor Paul Johnson said it was essential that communities were given more clarity in terms of the ever-fluctuating nature of school capacities.

He said: “People want to know what the real capacity of a school is and what impact new housing in the development plan will have.”