Accountants lace up their boots for KiltWalk

Four members of staff from Johnston Carmichael’s Inverurie office are gearing up to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk on Sunday.

A total of 14 accountants from the firm's north east offices will take part along with friends and family, will be walking for a variety of charities including Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, the British Heart Foundation and Maggie’s.

The team includes seven walkers from the firm’s Aberdeen office, four from Inverurie, two from Edinburgh and one from Glasgow.

The participants from Scotland’s capital and largest city are taking part as a commitment to completing all four Kiltwalks, covering 300 miles between them.

The Aberdeen Kiltwalkers will be taking on two different distances, the 14.1-mile Big Stroll, or the Mighty Stride, a marathon-distance of 26 miles.

Niall Farquharson, managing partner of Johnston Carmichael’s Aberdeen office who took part in the Mighty Stride last year, said: “It’s great to see so many of our North-East staff pulling on their walking boots and getting involved in this year’s Kiltwalk.

“It’s a fantastic event and we are very proud to see so many people across all of our offices taking part in their local walks.”

This year Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation will be adding 40% to all funds raised by teams in the Kiltwalk, up to a limit of £5,000 and that, says Niall, is an added incentive to raise as much money as possible.

“The team are walking for some extremely worthwhile causes that are close to their hearts, so we are hoping to raise a significant amount for each charity. I wish them the very best of luck!”